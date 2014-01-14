Steve Jobs in Menomonee Falls

×

Last May/early June, Robby McGhee starred as Mike Daisey in a provocative look at wage slavery in China and Apple Computer's role in it. For various reasons Daisey made the monologue free and available for anyone who wanted to produce a staging of it. This coming Friday, Alan Piotrowicz plays Daisey in the monologue in a staging of the show in Menomonee Falls. Piotrowicz directed McGhee in the staging of the show with World's Stage late last Spring. Here he is onstage in a role he'd previously directed. This production is being presented by the Falls Patio Players.

The show is one night only--January 17th at 7:30 pm.

Admission is a $10 donation.

The reading takes place at the Menomonee Falls North Middle School Auditorium on N88 W16750 Garfield Drive.

For more information, visit Falls Patio Players online.