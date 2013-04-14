Steve Jobs by way of Robby McGhee

×

About a year ago in March of 2012, public radio's This American Life had made a point of retracting a story they had originally aired in January of 2012. The title of that specific show was Mr. Daisey and the Apple Factory . It had come to their awareness that the story, which talked about Apple Computer's corporate presence in China, "contained significant fabrications." Said the show's host Ira Glass: "We're retracting the story because we can’t vouch for its truth. This is not a story we commissioned. It was an excerpt of Mike Daisey's acclaimed one-man show " The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs ," in which he talks about visiting a factory in China that makes iPhones and other Apple products."

This American Life wouldn't pull a story without significant reason to. . . and they even went so far as to air an entire episode to revealing the errors in Daisey's script. In his announcement, Glass went on: "Daisey lied to me and to This American Life producer Brian Reed during the fact checking we did on the story, before it was broadcast."

So it's a fabrication that took an entire hour on public radio to straighten out . . . okay. . . but that doesn't mean that it can't be fun , right? When confronted about the errors, Daisey said, "…it's not journalism. It's theater."

Daisey's non-journalistic theatre gets a local staging at the end of next month in a production featuring Robby McGhee in The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs. And I guess that's what I'm really looking forward to here . . . Robbhy McGhee who had put in such interesting performances with World's Stage Theatre and T.I.M.--The Improvised Musical among others should bring an interesting personality to the stage. Sounds like a fun fabrication . . .

Robby McGhee in The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs runs May 31st through June 2nd at the Next Act Theatre Space on 255 South Water Street. It is a World's Stage Theatre production. Tickets can be purchased by calling 414-278-0765.