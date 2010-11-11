Still Waters at the Stackner

×

The classic poetry/spoken word open mic program is one of the more dynamic ways for performance to interface with the raw substance of language. People perform pieces they’ve written—sometimes modifying them there onstage while they’re performing . . . the energy in a room can be extremely affecting. It’s an entirely different kind of theatre . . . one that’s much more intellectually confrontational than most commercial theatre.

This week, The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret welcomes a poetry/spoken word-style variety show to its stage late night as it welcomes Still Waters Collective for Verbatim. A mixture of comedy, music and poetry, Verbatim hits the stage after this Thursday night’s performance of Laurel and Hardy featuring Gerard Neugent and William Theisen.

Stillwaters’ Verbatim starts at 10:30 pm at the Stackner Cabaret on Thursday, November 11th .