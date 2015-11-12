Stop Kiss at Stritch

That first kiss is difficult enough. A first kiss between a couple of women in public can be particularly complicated, especially when it results in a hate crime. Diana Son’s Stop Kiss is a heartbreakingly tender romantic drama that explores the difficulties of romance between a couple of women living in New York as they are assaulted after that tenuous first romantic moment between the two of them. A recent production starring Amanda Carson and Amber Smith stands as one of the most prominent romances I’ve seen in over ten years of local theatre. This week, Cardinal Stritch University Theater stages a production of the drama directed by Mallory Metoxen. Symone Seyler and Izetta Rees star as the romantic leads.

Stop Kiss runs Nov. 13 - 22 at the Downstairs Studio Theater at the Joan Steele Stein Communications and Fine Arts Building on the campus of Cardinal Stritch University. For more information and ticket reservations, visit Cardinal Stritch online.