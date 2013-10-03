Stretch Marks With Uprooted

Uprooted Theatre enters October at mid-month with Stretch MARKS--a series of readings of 6 new plays by new and emerging playwrights in honor of the life and talents of Sally Marks. The six plays are presented in a reader's theatre format.
Directors of the readings include Uprooted's Dennis F. Johnson and Marti Gobel. There's also a reading being directed by the Rep's Jim Pickering.
Stretch MARKS runs October 17 - November 3 at the Next Act Theatre.
Here's the schedule of readings as presented on the Uprooted Website:
Six Days of Grace by Dave Begel
directed by Dennis F. Johnson
10/17/13 (7p), 10/26/13 (7p)
BANG Autobiography by Kurt McGinnis Brown
directed by Dennis F. Johnson
10/25/13 (7p), 11/03/13 (2p)
The Man from Madisonville by William Jackson Harper
directed by Dennis F. Johnson and Marti Gobel
10/24/13 (7p), 11/02/13 (7p)
Flying Through Blue by Lisa Halpern
directed by Jim Pickering
10/18/13 (7p), 10/31/13 (7p)
Veil by Zwai Mgijima
directed by Marti Gobel
10/20/13 (2p), 11/01/13 (7p)
Blue Bullets by Alvaro Saar Rios
directed by Marti Gobel
10/19/13 (7p), 10/27/13 (2p)
For ticket reservations, visit Next Act online.