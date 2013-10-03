Stretch Marks With Uprooted

×

Uprooted Theatre enters October at mid-month with Stretch MARKS--a series of readings of 6 new plays by new and emerging playwrights in honor of the life and talents of Sally Marks. The six plays are presented in a reader's theatre format.

Directors of the readings include Uprooted's Dennis F. Johnson and Marti Gobel. There's also a reading being directed by the Rep's Jim Pickering.

Stretch MARKS runs October 17 - November 3 at the Next Act Theatre.

Here's the schedule of readings as presented on the Uprooted Website:

Six Days of Grace by Dave Begel

directed by Dennis F. Johnson

10/17/13 (7p), 10/26/13 (7p)

BANG Autobiography by Kurt McGinnis Brown

directed by Dennis F. Johnson

10/25/13 (7p), 11/03/13 (2p)

The Man from Madisonville by William Jackson Harper

directed by Dennis F. Johnson and Marti Gobel

10/24/13 (7p), 11/02/13 (7p)

Flying Through Blue by Lisa Halpern

directed by Jim Pickering

10/18/13 (7p), 10/31/13 (7p)

Veil by Zwai Mgijima

directed by Marti Gobel

10/20/13 (2p), 11/01/13 (7p)

Blue Bullets by Alvaro Saar Rios

directed by Marti Gobel

10/19/13 (7p), 10/27/13 (2p)

For ticket reservations, visit Next Act online.