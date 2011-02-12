Studio Theatre Hypochondriac

×

There’s a kind of nobility to the legend that 17th Century playwright Molière died after collapsing onstage performing in the title role of his final play. The weird irony of it was that Molière was playing the title role of The Imaginary Invalid when he collapsed onstage. Moliere’s last performance was in the role of a hypochondriac named Argan. This being only the fourth performance of a then brand new comedy, one might have wondered if the collapse onstage was, in fact, part of the show.

Centuries later, The Imaginary Invalid makes it to an intimate stage just south of Downtown Milwaukee as Carte Blanche Studios brings the comedy to life. As many other theatre companies are either well underway with runs of some really good shows, this is one of the few Milwaukee productions to open this weekend.

Carte Blanche’s production of The Imaginary Invalid runs February 11th-20th at Carte Blanche’s intimate space on 1024 South 5th Street. Tickets can be reserved by visiting Carte Blanche online.