A Study In Contrast

The month settles-down a bit this week with only a couple of shows opening this week. Honestly, they could not possibly be much different. Here’s a look:

Opening OCTOBER 7th

MURDER CASTLE: THE CHRONICLES OF H.H. HOLMES

The Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October Horror Shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudget A.K.A. Dr. H. H. Holmesa man who confessed to the murder of some 27 people in the late 1890’s. The play stars Nate Press as Mudgett. (That's him above on the right.) Alchemist did Jack the Ripper in ’08 and Dracula in ’09. This year, meet the Doctor. There are very few seats left, as the Alchemist has nearly sold-out its four-week run of the show.

Opening OCTOBER 8th

84, CHARING CROSS ROAD

A New York-based writer contacts a British bookseller via mail in 1949, prompting a flurry of letters back and forth between the two that last straight through to 1968. The epistolary play touches on those endearing elements of human connection that were continue to be very unique as letters have given way to email, I.M., social networking and so on . . . the play based on the 1970 Helene Hanff book makes it to the stage this week in a production with the West Allis Players that runs through October 16th.