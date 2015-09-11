Subjective Tonight with Caste of Killers

Tonight at 8 pm, Caste of Killers Comedy Collective presents a gallery comedy show Subjective. Place a group of stand-up comedy types in a gallery setting and things could get interesting. Sounds like a promising skewing of a traditional performance format that really needs something new. Stand-up is so brutally conformist. Even placing it out of the usual types of venues and placing it in a gallery is enough to make for an interesting juxtaposition.

Subjective takes place at Var Gallery & Studios on 643 S. 2nd Street tonight Friday, Sep. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Featured on the evening are Jay Spanbauer, Alecia Alstaetter, Liza Marie, Matty Field. Kaitlin McCarthy curates. For more information, visit Caste of Killers online.

Also, look for a few of the Caste to do perform under the traffic as Ryan Mason, Jason Hillman, and Addie Blanchard perform before a showing of the mid-’90s Hollywood cyber-fest Hackers in Tire Swing Park next week Friday.