Suicide Sleep Promo Video

In the past, we’ve known what to expect in advance of an Alchemist Theatre Halloween show. Whether it’s Dracula or the Devil in the White City or Jack the Ripper, we’ve always had a pretty clear understanding of the type of story Aaron Kopec and company is working with. The specifics on this year’s coming Halloween show were a bit sketchier prior to now.

Early mention of Suicide Sleep explained that the show was about a guy living in a room next to a loud bar. He can’t sleep. Makes perfect sense for a stage that’s located next to a bar. Recently, the Alchemist posted a promo video that gives prospective audiences a better taste for what to expect. Evidently this is a fast-paced rock and roll kind of a show featuring guns, drugs and beautiful women. Have a look:

Suicide Sleep runs Oct. 16 - 30 at the Alchemist Theatre on 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.