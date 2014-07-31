Summer Theatre In New Berlin

The West Performing Arts Center in New Berlin opens its summer season in the final weeks of the summer. The stage, which also serves the New Berlin West Middle and High School will be home to a no less than three productions this August.

We’re All in This Together: High School Musical Junior is a product of New Berlin’s Summer Theatre Workshop, which trains students in 5th through 12th grade in musical and technical theatre development. The program draws to a close with a performance of a modified version of the beloved Disney musical. High school students play musical high school students one performance only on Aug. 1.

The following Friday, the West Performing Arts Center opens its production of Nunsense II: The Second Coming. Last year the PAC staged the original comedy. This year they follow that up with a production of the sequel featuring many of the same actresses in many of the same roles. Nunsense is one of those classics of comic theatre for the right audiences that is very difficult to stage without pleasing audiences. It runs Aug. 8 - 10.

The PAC closes out its month with a staging of Little Shop of Horrors. Based on a film inspired by horror invasion stories, the musical has got to be one of the stranger pieces of musical theatre to have ever been considered family-friendly. It’s a fun romantic show, though. It’s another one that can feel fresh with actors at multiple different levels of talents and stage experience coming together to tell a story. The show runs Aug. 15 -17.

It’s often difficult to find the right mix for community theater. The West Performing Arts Center seems to have found a pretty good late summer offering. For more information, visit West PAC online.