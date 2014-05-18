Summer Youth Arts Camp with Milwaukee Public Theatre

Next month, The Milwaukee Public Theatre will be hosting a two-week arts camp for for children on the Autism spectrum and their siblings and friends, ages 4 and up. It’s a 9-session program that runs 9 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. that runs from June 16 to 27, at St. Marcus School on 2215 N. Palmer St. The program culminates in a performance for friends and family on Friday, June 27 at 11 a.m.

SuperStars is helmed by lead teacher Julie Borouchoff. She and the other instructors in the program are certified in Autism, the arts and education. Light, healthy snacks are provided. The program features theatre and puppet games designed to enhance social skills and friendships. Activities are tailored to the individual students.

The fee for the two-week session is $100 per child. For more information, visit Milwaukee Public Theatre online.