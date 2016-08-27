Summit Players at the Fringe

As the summer winds down, outdoor theater begins to gradually migrate off various stages and spaces. It’s been a fun year for outdoor Shakespeare in various corners of the state. This coming weekend Milwaukee Fringe Festival presents one of the last opportunities to see outdoor Shakespeare locally this side of winter as it welcomes The Summit Players to the Peck Pavilion. The group has been touring the state with its 75-minute isotopes of Shakespeare’s plays. This year they will be offering either A Midsummer Night’s Dream or As You Like It. They don’t know which one yet. They won’t know until they get there. The audience decides what it wants to see. It’s the audience’s choice.

It’ll be outside. It’ll be early Sunday evening. It’ll be Shakespeare. It’ll be a cast of seven actors who have had quite a lot of experience this summer performing these two plays in various outdoor venues. And it’ll be free.

Summit Players’ A Midsummer Night’s Dream or As You Like It will be performed Aug. 28 at the Peck Pavilion on 929 N. Water St. The show begins at 6:45 p.m. For more information about the group, visit them online.