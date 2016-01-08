Summit Players Shakespeare Fundraiser

× Expand Summit Players Summit Players

The Summit Players will be performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks again this coming summer. As traveling and performing Shakespeare isn’t exactly free, the group will be looking to do some fundraising this month as they host a Line and Dine on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Havenwoods State Forest on 6141 N. Hopkins St.

The group will be getting together with friends and Milwaukee theater professionals, puling random Shakespeare scenes out of a hat and performing them entirely without rehearsal. There will be food. There will be fun. It will be free.

The show will start at 7:00 p.m. There will be a special workshop for kids and people who think they might be kids at 4:00 p.m. They call it Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will.

For more information about Summit Players, visit the project’s GoFundMe page.

Here’s the group's pitch from the video on that page: