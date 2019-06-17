Summit Players Theatre Throws Launch Party at Marquette Campus

× Expand Courtesy of Summit Players Theatre

On June 14, the Summit Players Theatre kicked off their 2019 tour with a colorful performance of Romeo and Juliet in between the blocky buildings of Marquette University campus. This Launch Party began their 2019 Shakespeare in the State Parks tour, which will take the company to 19 different parks across Wisconsin. What started as a senior project brainstormed by Marquette alumni five years ago will provide a performing arts supplement to Wisconsin’s abundant outdoor spaces.

The play started off as a lighthearted and funny adventure about two star-crossed lovers kept apart by their rivaling families but turned serious and intense when imaginary swords were drawn. Since the stage and props were kept at a minimum, the performance relied on the actors’ skill alone. The company easily put on an excellent performance despite the night’s high wind and threat of rain.

Six actors raced back and forth from the stage to their prop chest in the back, switching in and out of different costumes and roles like clockwork. They transitioned smoothly from angry, aristocratic fathers to humble friars with a quick change of a hat or a cloak, bringing every role they were given to its fullest potential. Nadja Simmonds, as Juliet, brought out the distress of her character while in conflict with her family over Romeo. The emotion on Simmonds’ face during her laments showed the pain of forbidden love.

The stage was minimal, yet colorful and dynamic as it was covered in a poster background and a set of flags. Actors would unravel doors from behind the stage or hold up audience cue signs which provided sound effects from bird calls to the sound of wind. When Ryan Zierk, as Romeo, drew his imaginary sword, the production manager nearby rubbed two metal bars together to make the sound of the scabbard. Every parry and blow were sounded by the metallic clang of the bars, cleverly bringing the action scenes to life. A knife was the only weapon prop physically present on stage for its important role later in the play.

As the sun set and nearby streetlamps provided light, the play came to a close after the two lovers finally perished. The company gathered in front of the audience at the end of the show and all took a bow—each of them wearing brightly colored Converse. The audience gave their ovation and the Summit Players set out, off to perform at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area and the High Cliff State Park over the weekend.

To find Summit Players Theatre showtimes, visit summitplayerstheatre.com.