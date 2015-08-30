Sunday Morning Hawthorne Spoof Over Radio

Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre (also known as Radio WHT) continues to produce its distinctive mutation of old-timey radio with contemporary comic spoofery the first Sunday in September as it presents a parody of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter . Charles Sommers’ full-cast classy audio spoof takes the airwaves of 91.7 WMSE on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 6. The show runs from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Plan your morning accordingly. It’s a fun, little addition to the usual sorts of things people get into on an average Sunday morning.

For more information about WHT, visit them on Facebook.