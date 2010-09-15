Sunset Auditions For The Holidays

×

It’s difficult to imagine how future generations are going to view It’s A Wonderful Life. For better or worse, Frank Capra’s classic Christmas film has been viewed by countless people on countless TV’s since light was first cast through the original film 60-some years ago. The film’s immense popularity (and resulting ubiquity) has afforded the story of George Bailey that special place in our cultural heart reserved for local theatrical productions. Stage adaptations of the story have been produced all over the country.

A 1986 musical theatre adaptation was mired in legal troubles for years, finally finding a professional staging in 1991. In 1993, James W. Rodgers produced a non-musical stage adaptation of the play. It is this James W. Rodgers script that The Sunset Playhouse looks to bring to the stage this holiday season. They’re looking to cast the show very, very soon.

Open auditions for the Mark Salentine-directed production will take place Monday, September 27th and Wednesday, September 29th from 7 – 10pm. Callbacks are on October 6th. Rehearsals run October 25th – November 23rd. The production runs from November 24th – December 19th.

They’re looking for a lot of people: 26 roles with 12 men, 4 women, 2 boys and various others ages “children” to ‘60’s.

Those looking to audition should show up at 7pm on the 27th or 29th. (Children under 16 should show up at 6pm.) Be prepared to read from the script. I would gather that some looking to audition will likely be the kind of fanatics who already have the entire film script memorized, but Salentine may be looking for cast members who can offer a fresh perspective on the classic story as well . . . maybe those without as much familiarity with Capra’s film.

Contact Artistic Director Mark Salentine at msalentine@sunsetplayhouse.com with further questions.