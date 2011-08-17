Sunset Auditions

×

The Sunset Playhouse continues its 2011/2012 Season this October with a production of Prelude To A Kiss. . . a tender romance with a bit of darkness. Playwright Craig Lucas was said to be channeling the fears of an entire community with the initial emergence of AIDS in the early â80âs when he wrote the play about a young bride who switches bodies with an old man. The Sunset Playhouse stages the acclaimed drama October 13th -30th.

Sunset is looking to cast the show. Auditions take place at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove August 22nd and 23rd. Callbacks are scheduled for the 24th. Rehearsals run September 6th through October 12th. Husband and Wife are to be played by a man and woman in their 20s-30s. For the old man, theyâre looking for someone over 60. There are a number of other roles available.

Matt Daniels directs. He's a very talented actor in his own right. (This time last year he was starring onstage in the title role of Milwaukee Chamberâs production of Jeeves Intervenes. . . very cool stuff.

To audition, please show-up at the Playhouse before 7pm either the 23rd or 24th. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.