A Sunset Carol Auditions

Sunset Playhouse will be adding its voice to the holiday season this year with an Elm Grove production of the John Jakes stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol. The show runs Dec. 3 - 27 on Sunset’s main stage. Sunset is looking to cast the show early this coming October. Auditions for the production run Oct. 5 and 6 from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Callbacks will be on Oct. 7 if necessary.)

For further information, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.