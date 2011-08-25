Sunset Playhouse Fall Kids Classes

×

As the father of a talented four month old girl, I can’t wait to introduce her to the stage. The First Stage Children’s Theatre is a great opportunity to give kids a chance to develop an understanding of performance firsthand, but Sunset Playhouse also offers classes . . . some for kids as young as 2 years old . . . so if the program is still running in 2013, my daughter and I might find ourselves going out to Elm Grove once per week.

The 2011-2012 Page to Stage classes feature classes for 2 -3 year-olds Monday and Saturday mornings September 10th – November 19th.

It sounds like an interesting series of projects for kids . . . they become familiar with a story from a book and then are encouraged to bring the stories to life through costuming props and suchlike. Sounds fun.

Sunset also features classes for older kids. This year’s offerings include:

--A Monday afternoon exploration of Dr. Seuss for 6 to 8 year olds.

--An early Monday evening (5:45 pm – 6:45 pm) Readers Theatre series that looks pretty sophisticated for 9 – 11 year olds

--Fencinng for 1-18 year olds 4pm – 5:45 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Of particular interest here are a couple of Annie audition workshops. The Sunset will be presenting the musical December 1st – 31st. Auditions for the production will start October 1st. The Sunset Playhouse will be hosting a pair of workshops for kids who might be interested in auditioning in the production. This is an auditioning technique class for 8 – 13 year olds . . . the single-session workshop will be held twice: Saturday, Sept 17 9-11 am and Wednesday, Sept 21 4:30-6:30pm.

For more information and access to an application for Sunset’s classes, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.