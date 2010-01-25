Sunset Playhouse Pokes Fun in ‘Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical’

×

Ah, midlife:There’s the forgetting of the car keys, repeating one’s self, trips to thedoctor, repeating one’s self, adult children back living at home, repeatingone’s self…

And then there’s Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical, whichpokes fun at the onset of middle age and all its accompanying challenges.Within an hour and 50 minutes of musical vignettes, Sunset Playhouse covers allthe recognizable signs, from the ticking of the female biological clock to theonset of male balding. It’s all in good fun, with some serious undertones. And,for the most part, it works.

Brothers Bob andJim Walton wrote the book and lyrics that hit middle-agers smack dab in thesoft underbelly of familiarity with numbers like the humorous “Side Effects,”which lists the never-ending potential results of taking medication, and“Weekend Warriors,” where a trio of men tries to whoop it up on the basketballcourtuntil the wives call, that is. Game over, guys.

Some numbers workextremely well, like the hilarious “Classical Menopause” (men will laugh whiletheir female companions glare at them for laughing) and “Empty Nest,” whichrings all too true for many who have out-of-work children at homealong withpartners and grandchildren. On the silly side is “Boys’ Night In,” with mengetting a form of Botox.

But Mid-Life! nicely balances all the humorlate in the show with the touching “The Long Goodbye,” which details threeadult children watching their parents in the park on a “play date” as thechildren deal with their parents’ infirmities.

The ensembleMaryC. DeBattista, Patti Anne Hachmeister, Paula Garcia, James A. Skiba, GlennVilla and J.W. Anderson handles the duties well under Mark Salentine’sdirection.

For those who haveyet to attain middle age, Mid-Life! cangive you a sample of what lies in storethe funny parts, at least.

Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical runs through Jan. 31 at Sunset Playhouse in ElmGrove.