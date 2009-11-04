Sunset Playhouse’s Clever ‘Deathtrap’

×

Ira Levin’s Deathtrapis a clever piece of murder-drama currently being staged in style at the SunsetPlayhouse in Elm Grove. Paul Troglia stars as Sidney Bruhl, a playwright knownfor his mystery thrillers. It’s been a long time since Bruhl’s last success, asituation that is made all the more apparent when he receives a script from anaspiring playwright (Mark R. Neufang).

Troglia has a magnetic stage presenceanyone who canplay a character who lies and plots a murder and yet can still manage to makean audience laugh has genuine charm. He’s been a part of Milwaukee’s theater scene for three decades,and that experience goes a long way in holding up the center of a veryinteresting production.

The first thing you notice about J. Michael Desper’sset is the arsenal on the wallsaxes, swords, guns and such. The items, part ofthe thriller writer’s personal collection, adorn the walls alongside theatricalwindow cards from Bruhl’s past successes. Directly referenced in the script,the window cards have been designed to look like they come from an older erathan the rest of the set. Deathtrap debutedin 1978, and the late-’70s style is very precisely rendered, down to the rug infront of the couch and the walls that can be seen beyond the study. Cleverlychosen pop music from the period plays between the early scenes, as directorMark Salentine immerses the audience in the era.

Though there are a few other supporting characters,the central drama occurs between Bruhl and the young playwright. Troglia andNeufang portray a subtle tension that brilliantly erupts in a choreographedfight.

SunsetPlayhouse’s Deathtrap continues throughNov. 14.