Sunset Playhouse's Memorable Adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol'

Charles Dickens was both a brilliant writer and a superb performer. He toured extensively to stage theatrical readings of his stories and found immense joy in intimately connecting with his adoring readers in both Europe and America. Today, Chicago playwright John Jakes invites audiences to experience the performer-viewer intimacy that Dickens so cherished with his memorable adaptation of A Christmas Carol. And it couldn’t be more fitting to have this version of the classic at Elm Grove’s cozy community theater, Sunset Playhouse.

When curtain opens, we are introduced to Dickens, played with appropriate conviction and poise by the charming Michael Chobanoff. “Tonight, I shall read what has proved to be one of my most popular tales,” Dickens announces, and as he begins reciting the classic story from memory, we are seamlessly whisked to a bustling street in London. Dickens weaves in and out of the action, observing, incorporating short passages of narrative and performing small roles to fantastic effect. Chobanoff is delightfully personable and is especially impressive when switching between Dickens and other minor characters. He provides a lovely homage to the great English author.

As the infamous Scrooge, Brian D. Zelinski offers nuanced characterization and a believable emotional arc. While the story is well known, he has a knack for keeping the familiar engaging. One of Zelinski’s many captivating moments is when Scrooge, a renewed and changed man stepping out on Christmas morning, finds a chain from Marley’s ghost on his doorstep and thoughtfully pauses as he realizes, “Perhaps deeds of kindness are rewarded.”

Josh Scheibe as Jacob Marley’s chain-ridden ghost provides a topnotch performance. Scheibe utilizes the mic’s special sound effect perfectly, applying impressive vocal inflection and dynamics to render a satisfying ghostly result. Jan Pritzl’s clattering, clanking chain sounds and Marty Wallner’s bold lighting design provides Marley a dazzlingly spooky atmosphere.

Additionally, Sunset’s impressive multi-generational cast infuses the production with energy. The uplifting enthusiasm is especially moving during the final and only scripted carol in the production, “God Bless Us Every One,” by Jakes and composer Mel Marvin.

The production is back-dropped by a beautiful set piece—a larger-than-life book of painted scenes that Dickens and other cast members gracefully “flip” through as the story progresses. Kudos to Nick Korneski for his versatile set design that conveys a sense of wonder while also being easily managed by the cast. Additionally, Wallner’s dappled light play while Scrooge travels with the ghosts is quite lovely and is particularly magical when paired with a lovely piano version of “Carol of the Bells.”

Michael Pocaro’s clever and engaging direction of this exceptional adaptation successfully captures the imagination while compelling us to critically think about our priorities in life. We are reminded that everyone has the ability to refocus their energy and that sharing a little bit of kindness is a great place to start.

