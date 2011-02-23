Sunset Playhouse Season Announcement Party

×

It’s always nice to get a press release on a theatre company’s new season. This is the time of year when those releases start to roll-in. Already Theatrical tendencies, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and The Skylight have announced their offerings for 2011-2012. Free and open to the public, the Sunset Playhouse’s annual season preview party strikes me as being an entirely different flavor of classy. A new menu of shows for the coming season is a perfect opportunity to celebrate another upcoming year of shows just as the uhhsun sets on the current season.

The Sunset Playhouse hosts its 2011-2012 season preview party Monday, February 28th. The shows are announced. Afterwards there will be mingling. There will be beer. There will be wine. There will be light refreshments. It all starts at 6:30pm on 800 Elm Grove Road in . . . Elm Grove.