Sunset Playhouse Season Preview Party

Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse has been around for over 60 years. That’s like...8 million years in local theater time. This company has been through a few major local theatre epochs and mass extinctions and things. The company continues its saga early next week as it hosts its 2016-2017 Season Preview Party. The company announces the shows that will be running next season. Audiences are encouraged to go, see what’s coming up and possibly pick-up a ticket package for the coming season. There will also be desserts and a cash bar.

Sunset Playhouse’s 2016-2017 Season Preview Party takes place on Mar. 21 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Sunset’s space on 800 Elm Grove Rd. in Elm Grove. To RSVP, call the box office at Sunset at 262-782-4430 or email dslattery@sunsetplayhouse.com.