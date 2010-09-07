Sunset Playhouse Tries On Steve Martin’s ‘Underpants’

×

Carl Sternheim’s 1910play Die Hose was a clever socialsatire, but it might have been forgotten to history were it not for thecontemporary work of erudite comedian Steve Martin. The author of the books Cruel Shoes, Pure Drivel and Shopgirl,as well asa number of short plays,Martin reworked Die Hose for today’saudiences in a show titled The Underpants.Since its debut in 2002, the satire has seen a few local productions, includinga notable Milwaukee Rep staging featuring Deborah Staples. This month, ElmGrove’stries itshand at the comedy in a production helmed by Artistic Director Mark Salentine.

The Sunset Playhouseproduction stars James Donaldson as Theo, a conservative gentleman who isoverly conscious of his standing in society. Theo’s sensitivities arechallenged when his wife, Louise, has her underpants inadvertently drop inpublic as she waits to see the king passing by in a parade. Theo attempts to avoidscandal by securing his wife at home. Suffice it to say, things get complicatedfrom there, particularly as the home includes a room that the couple is lookingto sublet. Before long, a parade of suitors hoping to woo Louise drops by theresidence.





Theo and Louise arequite young in the play, and Salentine has chosen actors who are even youngerthan the play indicates. As Theo, Donaldson caught the eye of the director inopen auditions; the casting of high-school senior Grace Liebenstein as Louisewas, in part, a response to her appearance in Bad Example’s production of Fahrenheit 451 at the Alchemist Theatre.Though her role was marginal, Liebenstein delivered an outstanding performancethat helped her land the female lead this time around.





Salentine’s gamble on aninexperienced actress appears to be paying off. The innocence and vulnerabilitythat Salentine saw as an asset to the character of Louise turned out to be onlya fraction of what Liebenstein could bring to the role. “She immediately tiedinto the strength of the Louise character so deeply that I had to calm her downand redirect her,” Salentine says. “Her initial read of Louise had her ready totake on and take down the sexist and domineering Theo without hesitation orregret!”





Sunset Playhouse’sproduction of The Underpants runsSept. 9-Oct. 3.





Theater Events





n This week Damned Theatre premieres A Rising Wind, The Lady Elgin Story. The John Kishline/EdwardMorgan local historical drama runs Sept. 8-11 at 8 p.m. in the Best PlaceTavern (located in the Pabst Brewery Complex, 901 W. Juneau Ave.).





n Next week Waukesha Civic Theatre (264 W. Main St., Waukesha)opens a production of Richard Rodgers’ TwoBy Two. The Old Testament-based musical runs Sept. 17-Oct. 3.

