Kind of a weird-looking amalgamation of different things, Jason Powell’s Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom is a superhero operetta that evidently mixes a campy version of the contemporary superhero genre with a classic Gilbert and Sullivan style operetta.

Comissioned and produced by The Milwaukee Opera Theatre, the show makes its first appearance in a fully staged production this coming January as MOT presents it at the Alchemist Theatre. The production features Samantha Sostarich as the title charactera hero who can warp time, thus effectively fighting crime in the city of Anyville. Sostarich, who has appeared with the Skylight Opera (most notably in The Producers and Pirates of Penzance) and First Stage (as Miss Neson in Miss Nelson Is Missing) has a charming stage presence. Here she’s a soprano who can manipulate time who is met by a threat from cross the Atlantica villain named The Headmaster played by Nathan Wesselowski. The Headmaster is accompanied by his um . . . schoolgirls of doom : Sandy, Candy and Mandyplayed by Katy Johnson, Lisa Buchmeier and Rana Roman, respectively . . . so it sounds like fun.

Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom runs January 13th- 29th at the Alchemist Theatre, with a special preview on the 12th. For advanced tickets, visit the Alchemist Online.