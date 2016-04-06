Surprise Party for Shakespeare This Month

Won’t he be surprised? Of course, if the man were to actually show-up for his own surprise birthday party, it might be even more of a surprise for everyone who shows-up. Of course, the Surprise Birthday Party for William Shakespeare is being hosted by Optimist Theatre, so anything could happen. The group performs Shakespeare outdoors on a stage overlooking downtown. This is Milwaukee . There’s a different festival like...every day downtown. There’s never any telling what sounds are going to be wafting-in from the surrounding area. Rest assured any surprises will be handled cleverly.

The celebration is a fundraiser for Optimist. It’s being called Cakes and Ale. It’s being held at the Women’s Club of Wisconsin on 813 E. Kilbourn Ave. There will be entertainment. There will be actors. There will be food and drink. There will be a silent auction. The event takes place on Apr. 22. For ticket reservations, visit Optimist Theatre online.