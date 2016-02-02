Sweet, Little Kid's Valentine Show at Sunset

Laurie Friedman’s 2006 children’s book Love, Ruby Valentine is a sweet, little premise. Aided by her trusty parrot Lovebird, a little girl spends all her time before Valentine’s Day making cards and treats to give a little love to everyone in town. She is so exhausted that she sleeps right through Valentine’s Day. Can she deliver her Valentine’s wishes one day late? Kind of a cute story. The book was intended for kids ages 5 - 9, which makes it the perfect material for a children’s theater show.

This Valentine’s Day weekend, Sunset Playhouse’s bug in a rug children’s Theater series presents a stage adaptation of the children’s book that is designed for even the youngest theatergoers. Parents bring kids and blankets and pajamas and pillows and things to a cozy, little studio theater space in the Sunset Playhouse. Come early for crafts. It’s a very, very snuggly theatre experience.

bug in a rug children’s Theater’s production of Love, Ruby Valentine runs Feb. 10 - 13 at the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Road in Elm Grove. For tickets and more information, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.