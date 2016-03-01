T. Stacy Hicks as Adventurer with Splinter Group

Louis De Rougemont spent time with Australian aborigines, rode turtles and viewed the ineffable majesty of the flying wombat. Of course, only one of these things is even remotely possible and even that is called into question as the man told tales of adventure and exploration in an era when people could almost sort of get away with that sort of thing. Not too long ago, playwright Donald Margulies wrote a fun, little play concerning Louis De Rougemont. This weekend that play: Shipwrecked makes its way to the local stage courtesy of an intimate production being staged by Splinter Group.

The tall tales of De Rougemont as told by Margulies have been generally well-received. In the immediacy of Splinter Group’s space should lock-in the intensity of one man’s tall tales. The fact that the man in question happens to be T. Stacy Hicks makes this particular production one that I am very, very disappointed to be missing. (Four shows I want to see this opening this weekend. Really? FOUR shows...sigh...)

T. Stacy Hicks is a treasure. Really. He’s made some really memorable appearances in a host of Shakespeare shows locally. Hicks onstage in a role with parallels to Don Quixote? Priceless. Absolutely priceless. The fact that the cast also happens to include David Rothrock (who is great onstage) and a couple of others (Kathiamarice Lopez and Kristin Johnson) I am less familiar is extra.

Splinter Group’s production of Shipwrecked! runs Mar. 3 - 13 at the Splinter Group Theatre in the Marian Center on 3211 S. Lake Dr. For more information, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.