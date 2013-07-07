T.I.M. 2-Year Anniversary

The Improvised Musical has been running for two years now. The long-form American musical improv show continues with a collaboration and a creative dynamic that can only enhance with time. A product of Smithereen Productions' Jacob D. Bach, Musical Director Colleen Schmitt and a host of others continue to make this a show worth seeing.

7 cast members and a 4-piece band return to ComedySportz Milwaukee (on 420 South 1st Street) once more to celebrate their 2nd Anniversary show on July 18th at 7:30 pm. Call 414-272-8888 for reservations.