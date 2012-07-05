T.I.M. Turns One

×

Hard to believe that it has already been a full year with The Improvised Musical . . . once per month various improv comic/ musical theatre types get together at ComedySportz to do a long-form improv piece in the form of an American musical.

Featuring some really good comic talent, The Improvised Musical returns this month for a special One Year Anniversary performance on July 19th. The YouTube promo video advertising the anniversary show is almost subtly hypnotic. Actors bi-locate in a single, sustained one-minute handheld tracking shot that features a lot of strange, little slightly off-kilter details. And I have never personally been to the show, but wow . . . a group of people co-ordinated enough to put together something like this are working on a really clever kind of group dynamic that I hope to make it to on July 19th. Also opening that weekend: Greendale Community Theatre's AIDA. I kind of like the idea of going to an improvised spoof of American musicals prior to seeing an actual American musical.

The Improvised Musical's One Year Anniversary Show runs July 19th from 7pm to 9pm at Comedy Sportz Milwaukee on 420 South 1st Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-272-8888.