Talking Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret

A little while ago, I had the chance to sit down and talk with Alice Wilson and Charles Sommers about an upcoming show that they are producing for Rockabilly Girl Productions--Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret. Inspired by Roald Dahl, it's a cabaret show featuring burlesque and variety acts that are set in the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory years after the events of the children's music.

I had talked with them shortly after auditions for the show in the space they were auditioning in in the Underground Collaborative. The acoustics of the room aren't quite as warm as my usual interviews, so Charles and Alice's voices are quite a bit quieter than my own. And there's quite a bit of noise around the edges of the interview. Still learning about what does and does NOT work with the microphone on my phone. As usual, no expense has been...incurred in bringing this audio to you.

Here it is then . . . my conversation with Alice WIlson and Charles Sommers about Rockabilly Girl. The audio is rough, but the conversation was a lot of fun . . .

Charles Sommers is also a central figure behind Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre, which puts together a monthly old-timey radio comedy that airs on WMSE. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Rockabilly Girl Productions' Art Carnival: Snow Bunnies makes it to the stage of the Underground Collaborative on December 21st. The doors open at 8pm.

Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret happens at the UC on February 14th. For more information, visit Rockabilly Girl Productions online.