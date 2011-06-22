Taming of the Shrew in Lapham Peak

×

This summer there are a number of outdoor Shakespeare productions currently running in Wisconsin. In a summer featuring not one, but two different professional outdoor productions of Twelfth Night in the state, a touring production of The Taming of the Shrew is also coming through town.

The Illinois-based Suitcase Shakespeare Company stages its Shrew this weekend at Lapham Peak State Park as a part of its Summer Stage performance series.

Hanging out with Katherina and Petruchio in Kettle Morain State Forest may not be as cheap as going to Twelfth Night with Optimist Theatre, but the $15 ticket price is actually pretty economical and Lapham Peak’s location just outside the heart of greater Milwaukee is far enough away to seem like getting away from the city without so far away that you would have to spend money on a hotel room for the night.

Suitcase Shakes’ “uniquely condensed comic adaptation,” of Taming of the Shrew runs June 24th and 25th at Lapham Peak State Park. For more info, call 262-337-1560.