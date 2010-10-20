In Tandem Crafts the ‘Art of Murder’

IIn Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season this week with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art.

The play opens in a modern-day living room in the country. In the course of the play, it will become home to a quiet intensity between a quartet of people speaking some sharp dialogue crafted by a playwright best known for his work on the musical comedy I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.

Steven Koehler emerges from an isolation tank in the living room in the role of Jack, a ruggedly handsome artist. The similarly handsome Koehler is a UW-Milwaukee MFA graduate who is enjoying a successful career on the stage. Not all is well for his character, however, as Jack aims a gun at his wife, Annie, only a few minutes into the top of Act One.

Annie (played by Tiffany Vance, who has worked with a number of local theater companies) is also an artist, and is currently working on a painting. Jack wants to see the painting, but Annie refuses to show him. Annie is not surprised when Jack points the gun at her, though it comes as something of a shock to their Irish maid Katie (played by emerging talent Elizabeth Shipe) when she inadvertently walks in on the couple as Jack points the gun at Annie.

It’s a tense momentone with added tension when Jack points the gun at Katie a couple of times. She is soon relieved to find out that he has no intentions of killing either of them. The gun and its contents are intended for Vincent Cummings, a flamboyant art dealer played by Shakespearean talent T. Stacy Hicks. Vincent is running late, and Annie seems complicit with Jack’s idea of murdering him. Then again, this is a murder-mystery, and there are bound to be plot twists, aren’t there? And in any case, those bullets in the gun are blanks, aren’t they?

In Tandem Theatre’s production of Art of Murder runs Oct. 22-Nov. 7 at the Tenth Street Theatre.

