In Tandem Entertains With ‘The Apple Tree’

“Be careful what you askfor. You just might get it.” These all-too-familiar words have an all-too-truemeaning for the characters in The AppleTree, which In Tandem Theatre opened last weekend.

The Apple Tree is actually three separate storiesbased on MarkTwain's The Diary of Adam and Eve, Frank R. Stockton's The Lady orthe Tiger? and Jules Feiffer's Passionella.Broadway veterans Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick turned thetrio into three one-act musicals that played Broadway in the mid-'60s.





Despite some of the datedmaterial and the very out of place story by Stockton, professional actors keepthe audience entertained in collaboration with students from UW-Milwaukee'sdepartments of music, theater and dance.





In this case, first is bestwith Twain's take on the Adam and Eve story. Adam (Luke Leonhardt) soon learnsthat there's more than just the animals to name in the Garden of Eden. When Eve(Georgina McKee) turns up, all, um, hell breaks loose as she renames theanimals, corrects Adam on Garden life, and clearly is the smarter member of thespecies. Then, of course, there's that snake (David Flores), and the restbecomes history.





The main focus of The AppleTreeand the star of this productionis McKee, who charms and delights herway into the hearts of the audience, be it with her innocent yet knowingportrayal of the very first “first lady” to her affable, poignant portrait ofElla the chimney sweep, who dreams of becoming a movie star (and gets thatwish).





Credit must also go to thesupporting cast of UWM students, which keeps the enthusiasm high under JaneFlieller's direction.





The Apple Tree continues through May 16 at the TenthStreet Theatre (628 N. 10th St.).