In Tandem Lets Loose With Humorous ‘Stuck’

When a script has thedistinction of getting its playwright into an MFA program in Las Vegas, youknow it’s good. For UW-Whitewater grad Neil Haven, Stuck is that script. The contemporary comedy about Ella, anagoraphobic elevator operator at a retro hotel, debuted locally with aUW-Whitewater production at the Tenth Street Theatre. The play returns thisweek in a production staged entirely by Tenth Street’s. The new production is being directed byIn Tandem co-founder Chris Flieller.

Flieller has assembled areally fun cast comprised of some of In Tandem’s best comic talents. DougJarecki and Karen Estrada of the sketch comedy group The Show join beautiful comic talent Alison Mary Forbes (who hasbeen in the last few Cudahy Carolershows with In Tandem). Libby Amato, who made a memorable turn in the recentsci-fi comedy musical Invader? alsoappears, along with Nicholas Harazin, who has appeared in a number of Shakespeareanproductions with American Players Theatre and the defunct MilwaukeeShakespeare.

Stuck is the best script to emerge fromHaven’s steadily growing body of work. Ella’s situation seems overly exotic atfirst glance, but Haven manages to make the concept of a young woman living inan elevator not only plausible, but also charming.

With the right actressin the lead role, this light, simple comedy should make for a fun night at thetheater. This is where the current production takes a chance on a newcomer:Leia Espericueta is set to make her Milwaukee debut as Ella. Espericueta, whograduated from UW-Madison last spring, recently performed with Madison’sForward Theater.

According to In Tandemco-founder Jane Flieller, director Chris sees Stuck “as a comedy reflective of the 1930 screwball comedy era, inthat the witty banter and sparring nature of the dialogue lends itself neatlyto that genre.”

With his greatdirectorial instincts and proven track record, there is little doubt thatFlieller has chosen another winner.

In Tandem’s Stuck runs Feb. 26 through March 14 atthe Tenth Street Theatre. For tickets, call 271-1371.