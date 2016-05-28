In Tandem Open House

Early next month, In Tandem Theatre offers-up a preview of its 2016-2017 season. Admission is free to the event, which includes snippets of next year’s shows. There are some fun shows on the upcoming season.

Dracula vs. The Nazis has a very small cast playing a very large ensemble of characters in quick change kitsch that can be very, very difficult to get right.Trust In Tandem to do a brilliant job with this one. With its weird mash-up of different moods, any excerpt is going to sound strange. Whatever you see of this show at the Open House can’t help but be that much more strange out of context.

It’s going to be the dawn of summer and they’ll be presenting snippets from a couple of holiday shows. This year’s offerings include the weird and the offbeat. The Eight: Reindeer Monologues is a stylishly adult take on Santa’s four-legged workforce and Holiday Hell is . . . an Anthony Wood piece. Actually, it’s really nice to see this one show-up again. It’s been years since In Tandem last visited this weird comedy. The single most memorable part of this play for some reason is Jesus Christ singing Have a (Nice Christmas) to the tune of Hava Nagila . That’s only a very weird punctuation to what is a very, very weird holiday show. Looking forward to this one again.

These shows and more will be previewed on In Tandem’s Sneak Peek and Open House on 628 N. 10th St. The preview takes place Jun. 6 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.