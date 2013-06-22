In Tandem Theatre's 7th Annual Sneak Peek & Open House

×

In Tandem Theatre opens its doors for another free preview of upcoming shows midway through next month as it presents its 7th Annual Sneak Peek & Open House on Wednesday, July 10th from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre on 628 North 10th Street.

In Tandem will be highlighting live snippets of all four shows slated to appear on the coming 2013/2014 season including M.E.H. Lewis' South African post-apartheid story Burying the Bones, the ever-popular holiday musical A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, the Lee Blessing one-man comedy Chesapeake and the pairing of James McClure one-acts Pink Thunderbird, Laundry & Bourbon and Lone Star.

The event features complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

Reservations are not required, but RSVP's are appreciated. To make reservations, call 414-271-1371 or email info@intandemtheatre.org