In Tandem Theatre Sneak Peek

This Tuesday (July 21st), In Tandem Theatre presents a special “Sneak Peak” event free and open to the public. From 5:30 – 8:30pm, In Tandem will open its doors for an open house celebrating its 2009-2010 season with preview performances from the upcoming season. Angela Iannone will be performing an excerpt from her upcoming appearance as Katharine Hepburn in Tea At Five. There will be scenes and songs from In Tandem’s two upcoming musicals Scrooge in the Rouge and The Apple Tree. I’m looking forward to seeing a snippet of Neil Haven’s Stuck performed as a part of the program. The play was remarkably charming when it first made its way to the Tenth Street Theatre some time ago. It’s nice to see In Tandem scheduling it as a part of their regular season . . .

Complimentary appetizers compliment a cash bar and two performances of the promotional bits: once at 6pm and again at 7:30pm. Actors, directors and staff will be present, filtering through the crowd and talking to attendees as the evening proceeds.

All of this takes place, of course, at In Tandem’s cozy little space at the Tenth Street Theatre just off the highway on 628 North Tenth Street