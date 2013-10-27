A Tap Dance Show: Rhythmic Circus at the Young Auditorium

×

Tap dancing isn't often given the center stage. I mean . . . it's impressive and everything and it makes it to the stage on a regular basis and everything, but it's not very often one finds oneself with the opportunity to go out and see a tap dance show.

Just such an opportunity presents itself on the stage of UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium as the performance group Rhythmic Circus comes to Southeastern Wisconsin with its show Feet Don't Fail Me Now. Looks like kind of an interesting show. Take a look below for more of an idea what they're about. It's actually a pretty solid pitch for the show courtesy of YouTube . . . they refer to themselves as a "community of monsters."

Feet Don't Fail Me Now comes to UW-Whitwater's Young Auditorium on Wednesday October 30th at 7:30 pm. Right before Hallloween, Rhythmic Circus "lets the boogie monster out." For ticket reservations, call 262-472-2222.