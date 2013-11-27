×

There are a lot of different ways to try to keep a holiday show fresh. Be that as it may, Christmas is an extremely over-exposed holiday. Very difficult to keep things novel and interesting there. As stated elsewhere, one local company is even trying to coerce a certain 1950s Gill Man monster onstage for a special holiday appearance. For those not willing to go all the way to the Black Lagoon for something a little bit off-center this holidays season, there's always A Taste of December.

It's an evening of song on the Sunset Playhouse's Main Stage that features a variety of performers including Ryan Cappleman, Leslie Fitzwater, Rana Roman, and Jonathan Stewart, along with Sunset's Rising Star, Pius XI senior Sara Backstrom. Susan Loveridge and Bob Hirschi narrates.

Yes, there are traditional Christmas carols, but as this is a TASTE of December, we're also looking at a series of food-inspired songs like Crab Canapes, Lime Jello , Sara Lee and Food, Glorious Food among others.

A Taste of December runs December 9th and 10th. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.