The Tempest Project at Pius Xi

400 years after it was written, Shakespeare's The Tempest continues to be quite popular. Stagings of Shakespeare's classic have gone into production quite frequently in and around Milwaukee over the course of the past couple of years. The latest looks interesting: Pius Xi's The Tempest Project presents both a staging of the classic and a staging of a new play inspired by the classic. The two plays will be staged in rotating rep.

The Tempest will be staged Nov. 1st & Nov. 9th at 7 p.m., Nov. 3rd at 2 p.m.

The new play is called LaTempestad--a collaboration between Pius Xi students and local playwright Fly Steffens, the play is described like this: " Touching on contemporary phenomena ranging from texting to cyber bullying and incorporating both English and Spanish languages, this world premiere play directed by Steffens will bring into sharp focus the experience of the contemporary high school student through the universal themes of Shakespeare's The Tempest."

LaTempestad will be performed Nov. 2nd & Nov. 8th at 7 p.m., Nov. 10th at 2 p.m.

For ticket reservations, call 414-290-0204 or consult the great Vendini online, which has separate pages for The Tempest and La Tempestad