Ten Hours Traffic To Benefit Shakespeare

The Alchemist Theatre is looking to raise money for its upcoming summer production of Shakespeare's King Lear starring Milwaukee theatre icon Bo Johnson. To this end, they are hosting a fun little fundraiser the Saturday after Valentine's Day. Doors to the event open at 6:30 pm. Attendes get a complimentary valentine cocktail and a sampling of foods from area restaurants. At 8pm, six of Shakespeare's most popular love scenes will be performed. Okay, fine. It's respectful of a great author and everything, but taking scenes out of context is kind of a bad idea as witnessed by a well-meaning "best of" show at the Villa Terrace this past summer . . . only thing is--this is kind of an interesting concept--the cast is chosen at random for each scene and each scene has only 10 hours to materialize. So doing the math that means the actors only know which scenes they will be performing at 10 am for an 8 pm performance. There could be an interesting kind of immediacy there that one might not find in a fully-staged production.

Reservations are $20. For more information and ticket reservations, visit the Alchemist Online.