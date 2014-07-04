Tennessee Williams Spoof On Radio

Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre continues its old-timey radio spoofs over the airwaves on 91.7 WMSE. Actors play actors playing characters from an old Milwaukee that comes straight out of some weird, slightly anachronistic parallel past.

This coming week, Radio WHT airs spoof of both The Glass Menagerie and A Streetcar Named Desire. The two stories are seriously abridged. Both of them slice through the radio in roughly one half hour combined. The cast for this particular excursion into spoofery features the outstanding cast of Ruth Arnell, Jim Owczarski and Randall T. Anderson among others.

The Radio WHT Tennessee Williams Festival airs 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. on 91.7 FM. For more information, visit WMSE online.