A Tenth Street Streetcar Named Desire

It’s all too easy to get the impression that Tennessee Williams’ classic drama A Streetcar Named Desire is a bit overrated. Very few modern plays have the kind of longevity and high profile awarded the story of Stella, Stanley and Blanche. Having seen a staging of it in the past couple of years, its status as a classic is undeniable. If the 65 year-old play feels at all cliché it’s because it helped establish some of those clichés. The 1955 drama has had such a profound effect on theatre, drama and popular culture that it’s kind of surprising that it hasn’t seen more local productions in the past ten years.

Emerging theatre company Uprooted is staging reading of the classic directed by Milwaukee theatre icon (and co-star of Next Act’s new show) Angela Iannone. The reading features Uprooted’s Travis Knight and Marti Gobel, who is also currently appearing as the female lead in the Milwaukee Rep’s Yankee Tavern. With the people involved also fully engrossed in fully-staged projects, it makes sense that the reading would be taking place on a Monday . . . next Monday.

Uprooted’s reading of A Streetcar Named Desire will be performed at 7:30 pm on January 25th at In Tandem’s theatre on 628 North Tenth Street. Tickets range in price from $10 - $20 and can be ordered online,