A Terrific ‘Pirates of Penzance’

The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance , burst across the stage with comic energy. The opening night audience was thrilled and delighted by the energized hijinxed presentation of the work. Under the brilliant direction of Shawna Lucey and scenic designer Peter Dean Beck, not to mention stunning costumes by Shima Orans, this high-velocity production had all the trappings of a Broadway musical comedy.

The zany story features tender-hearted pirates, bumbling policemen, dim-witted lovers and an eccentric major general hilariously portrayed by Drew Brhel who almost stole the show with his rapid-fire delivery of the satiric lines. Intended as a satire on the pomposity of Victorian England, Pirates of Penzance barely pauses in its eager determination to engage the audience.

The musical numbers come in quick succession. Arthur Sullivan’s fine score is not immediately memorable for the uninitiated, but repeated listening usually wins over new audiences. The music is all of a piece, a continuum of melodic invention that includes wry musical parodies of Giuseppe Verdi and Gaetano Donizetti.

The cast is exemplary with the vocal chops to carry it off. Some of the pirate choruses are so richly choreographed that the audience hardly knows where to look first. Benjamin Robinson as Frederic uses his attractive full-range tenor voice to full advantage as the handsome leading man indentured to the pirates.

Surprisingly beguiling is Julie Tabash Kelsheimer as Mabel, his ladylove, who employs her full range and flexible coloratura to humorous effect, almost parodying the romance with a cheeky humor blending comedy with romance. Adding to this trio of rousing vocal characterizations is Diane Lane as Ruth, the jealous ugly duckling whose hilarious costumes and pithy delivery caused quite a response. Andrew Varela as the pirate king steals scenes as he bounces forth with his hilarious pirate crew; his sonorous baritone only adds to the zany merriment.

Pirates of Penzance runs through June 12 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.