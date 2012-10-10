‘The Alchemist Eye’ Seeks to Scare

Aaron Kopec's horror stories at the Alchemist Theatre have collected quite a rogues' gallery over the years. Past villains have included Dracula, Jack the Ripper and H.H. Holmes. This fall, Kopec delves into less familiar territory by delivering a story that is not based on a previous legend or work of fiction.

The Alchemist Eye tells the story of Bryant McCardle, a treasure hunter who has been searching for years for an artifact of great value (and possibly great power). He has finally tracked its whereabouts to the home of an eccentric old woman, Elizabeth Hopkins. The woman claims she does not have the artifact, but she still welcomes McCardle and his fiancée as guests in her home. The story finds inspiration in classic horror.

The production features talented young actors who have worked together extensively. Many of the actors in this show appeared in Fools for Tragedy's Medea last summer. Included in the cast are the dramatic talents of Jordan Gwiazdowski and Amber Smith (who played Jason and Medea, respectively, in the Fools for Tragedy production). Also appearing are Gwen Zupan, Robby McGhee and Liz Whitford. The actors should form a nice blend in the latest entry of a reliably satisfying series of horror shows at the Alchemist.

The Alchemist Eye runs Oct. 11-Nov. 3 at the Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For ticket reservations, visit alchemisttheatre.com.

Theater Happenings

The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret welcomes Sheldon Epps' Blues in the Night , a tale of four people hanging out in a saloon in 1930s Chicago. The stories of their lives cover 26 classic blues tunes over the course of 90 minutes. Blues in the Night runs Oct. 19-Dec. 23. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.