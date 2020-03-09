‘The Elephant Man’ on Stage with Dramatic Precision, Fine-tuned Poignancy

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Voices Found Repertory

“Sometimes, I think my head is so big because it is so full of dreams,” says Joseph Carey Merrick, hoping for a better life. He was mistakenly called John Merrick, but as an Englishman in the late 1800s, Merrick was better known as “The Elephant Man,” the result of grotesque physical deformities from birth. (Rumor has it that Merrick’s mother was knocked down by a circus elephant while pregnant.)

Merrick became a freakish carnival sideshow attraction as “The Elephant Man.” That is, until a doctor, Frederick Treves rescued him. Merrick later lived out his remaining short life in a London hospital, becoming the toast of high society. This true story was turned into an award-winning play by Bernard Pomerance, and it later became a popular movie.

Now, Voices Found Repertory has brought the story of The Elephant Man back to the stage with a dramatic precision and fine-tuned poignancy that preserves Merrick’s dignity despite numerous inhuman indignities and manmade atrocities.

It’s 1884 and Merrick is a “caged animal,” horribly mistreated by his carnival “manager,” Ross (a perfectly malevolent Michael Chobanoff) until Dr. Treves steps in to help and to diagnose the extremities of his deformities (still inconclusive to this day). Having been cast off in his early teens, the good doctor teaches his patient rules, manners and the chance to interact with others, in particular the celebrated actress Mrs. Kendal (Haley Ebinal). Her growing fondness and kindness toward Merrick encourage others in high places to visit and bestow gifts. But it is clear that the years of such great physical pain and illnesses have taken their toll. Merrick died at the age of 27, living the last six years of his life in some level of comfort and care.

It is the spot-on direction of Brandon C. Haut and the exemplary performances of the two main actors that keep the audience enthralled during the production. The play calls for no makeup or prosthetics. So, using actual images from the 1800s, Zach Ursem must morph into the physical twists and turns of Merrick’s deformities, while the audience imagines the rest. Ursem brings a fully-realized intelligence and heartbreaking compassion to Merrick, while maintaining hope and optimism.

As Dr. Treves, Thorin Ketelsen is simply remarkable as a stoic, successful Englishman who saves Merrick, only to see him become a pawn for others. His gradual unraveling comes to a riveting climax toward play’s end and his beautifully nuanced moves and gestures throughout keep this production grounded and balanced—the steady “human beacon” in the maelstrom of Merrick’s metastasizing celebrity.

Merrick dreams of being made whole again in the afterlife where, as he quotes the Scripture, “in heaven, the crooked shall be made straight.” This well-staged production reaffirms that “The Elephant Man” in many ways was more whole and more complete than the world surrounding him, with its never-ending stares.

Through March 15 at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., in the lower level of Grand Avenue Mall. For more information, visit voicesfoundrep.com.