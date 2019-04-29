‘The Fabulous Lipitones’ Closes In Tandem Theatre on a High Note

× Expand Photo Credit: Mark Frohna

After 21 years of producing some incredible theater in Milwaukee, In Tandem Theatre is closing its doors. But its final show, The Fabulous Lipitones, has In Tandem leaving on a high note—and that is a particularly bad pun most definitely intended.

That “high note” to be exact, is a B-flat. And when barbershop quartetter Andy Lipinski hits it during the semi-finals, he drops dead of a heart attack, two weeks before the national competition. “He sang his heart out,” reminisces a fellow crooner. You get the humor—corny but still funny in the hands of this talented cast. So, what’s the remaining trio to do? Search quickly for a replacement. And therein lies the fun, the frivolity and overall very good time of this story by John Markus and Mark St. Germain.

Director Jane Flieller (In Tandem’s Producing Director) and Artistic Director (and husband) Chris Flieller really have saved the best of this season for the last show given the amount of laughs, jokes and harmonies as the remaining threesome introduce “Bob” the mechanic to the world of barbershop harmonies.

There are no spoilers here. The visual gags are many, starting with Bob’s entrance. We can just see what’s coming based on that alone. And it’s a laugh-a-thon. The playwrights have constructed a show that delves into social and racial stereotypes while keeping the comedy front and center. And it works, given director Flieller’s sharp eye for keeping the hijinks moving at high energy, ably aided by Adam Estes’ comical choreography.

And then there’s the accomplished cast of four; Steve Koehler, Nathan Marinan, Rick Pendzich, and in the role of “Bob,” Ethan Brittingham. They work so well together, it’s easy to believe they’re life-long friends with their good-natured sniping and familiar quarreling, as they try to help Bob get them to the finish line of the final competition. And can these guys harmonize! Half the fun of this production is hearing old time tunes sung so well and in the style of “one voice, no vibrato.”

The Fabulous Lipitones is a great sendoff to a talented theater company that has provided many moments of sheer entertainment over the years—B-flats and all.

Through May 19 at Tenth Street Theater, 628 N. 10th St. For tickets, visit in intandemtheatre.org.