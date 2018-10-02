The Game Afoot in 'Miss Holmes'

Performed by the Falls Patio Players, Miss Holmes is a gender-bent screenplay by Christopher M. Walsh, based on characters created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Directed by Diane Alioto, the play takes place in the foggy streets of 1881 London, where we find Miss Sherlock Holmes (Lori Nappe, who does a great job capturing the dry brilliance of the famous detective) and her new friend Dr. Dorothy Watson (a nice performance by Karen McKinney) meeting for the first time.

As they delve into a mystery of a woman named Lizzie Chapman (Kelly Simon) receiving anonymous letters warning her about her life being in danger. Lizzie’s husband, corrupt police inspector Thomas Chapman (Thomas Madrzak) has two former wives that have died under mysterious circumstances, and the letters warn that Lizzie will be next. Holmes and Watson are on the case but have the added difficulty of overcoming attitudes toward them as Victorian women—people are shocked that Watson is an actual doctor and the pair aren’t taken seriously until they outwit everyone in the room.

The cast includes familiar Holmes characters like overbearing brother Mycroft Holmes (Nicholas Marzinski), befuddled housekeeper Mrs. Hudson (Gailmarie Haller) and reluctant ally Inspector Lestrade (Bill Hitt) who congregate at 221B Baker Street. The script has all the plot twists you’d expect from a Sherlock Holmes story, with feminist heroes as the leads. The play’s themes feel timely, has several fun moments, and is well executed by the Falls Patio Players.

Oct. 5-6 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at North Middle School Auditorium, N88 W16750 Garfield Dr., Menomonee Falls. For tickets visit www.fallspatioplayers.com.